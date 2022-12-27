Ten points in four matches (also beaten by leaders Frosinone), new tactical ideas, and great empathy with the group. So the ex striker relaunched a Griffin in trouble
Empathy. Self esteem. Simplicity. Deep knowledge of the Genoa environment. And also the valuable lessons he learned at the helm of the Primavera, in the first part of the season (“an experience that I would recommend to anyone”), which gave Alberto Gilardino the possibility of taking over Genoa (definitively).
#interim #coach #Gilardino #Genoa
Leave a Reply