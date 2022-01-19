The point is not to throw the young players into the fray to make them collect minutes in the first team, without great logic. But having the opportunity to draw from a pool that puts everyone in a position to be ready to take advantage of the chance in the highest category, after having absorbed the impact of the transition from the nursery to professionalism. The evening of reconciliation between Dybala and the Juventus environment, of the Argentine’s gesture of altruism towards his friend Morata and of the Spaniard’s return to scoring, was also illuminated by Marley Aké, one of the reinforcements from the Under 23.