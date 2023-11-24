Black Friday, Amazon stops

Black Friday is a day of protest for Amazon workers, with strikes and mobilizations in 30 countries around the world which will also affect the Castelsangiovanni site, in the Piacenza area. As reported by Ansa, the global mobilization campaign has taken the name of ‘Make Amazon Pay’ translated as ‘Amazon must pay’ understood as the debt that the multinational has towards its employees, society and the planet. More than 1,000 workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Coventry, England, will go on strike, according to the GMB union. And there are strikes in Germany too.

