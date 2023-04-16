Italy invaded by wild boars, the emergency starts from the North-East

Other than bears and wolves, nel North East of Italy the wild boar emergency it is now a fact. The animals that run around in Veneto they are on the increase: according to Coldiretti they are now 90 thousand specimens. The boom broke out after the introduction into the territory of a particular breed of Eastern Europewhich has greater reproductive capacity: according to experts, the specimen can generate eight to nine wild boars a year.

“The problem arises from the fact that the introduction did not take place with the native species, that of the Italian wild boar that lived in our woods in the 1600s, he explained to Corriere della Sera Riccardo Masin, president of the Park Authority Euganean hillsi, what has been reintroduced is the Eastern European wild boar, which has a part of its DNA closest to that of the pig and, in addition to being almost double in size compared to the native one, has a much greater reproductive capacity”.

In addition, “the favorable conditions at the food level have led to a greater reproductivity even in younger specimens, continued Masin, with hunting blocked until 2017 they practically lived in an earthly paradise. And the population has become large to the point of posing a health problem today”. But the emergency also affects aspects related to the environment and safety. “The wild boars, they explain from Coldiretti, no longer stop at nothing, they tear down fences, ford rivers, and cross roads and highways“.

