Luis Sal breaks the silence and writes about Muschio Selvaggio on social media

Another dramatic gesture by Luis Sal who, after the explanation video published directly on the channel Wild Mossthis time he uses the podcast’s Instagram profile to deny having reached an agreement with Fedez.

In recent hours, in fact, Who had launched an indiscretion according to which the dispute between the two had been “resolved with an economic agreement and confidentiality agreement between the parties involved”.

The rumor, however, was first denied by Fedez himself with an Instagram story and then by Luis Sal himself who used the profile Muschio Selvaggio’s Instagram, to which he evidently still has access precisely because the litigation is still ongoing, to have his say.

“Hello wild muskies, Small update since various articles are coming out in the newspapers: there has been no agreement, much less confidentiality, and in fact we are in litigation (made by Federico) and I am defending myself” wrote the YouTuber.

Therefore, the clash between Fedez and Luis Sal is reignited on social media after the back and forth in some videos from a few months ago which had also generated numerous memes including the now well-known one of “Tell the mother, tell the lawyer” .