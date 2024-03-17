The spread collapses, analysts: “It will fall to 100 points, then rise again”

The collapse of spread is approaching the end of the line. Having plummeted to 123 points, with intra-day lows of 116 points that were difficult to imagine until a few months ago, the differential between Italian BTPs and German Bunds it has returned to the levels of 2021 when he was the Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The reasons for the sharp decline are various, but what experts are wondering is, precisely, how long this phenomenon will last. Interviewed by Affaritaliani.itanalysts explain that the decline in the Italian differential is based on the prospect of a reduction in rates by the European Central Bank.

“It is very difficult that spread drops below 110-100 points, it is also a psychological barrier. Beyond that level, the resistance would be too high for a country like ours…”, they explain. In detail, a more accommodating monetary policy usually favors countries with higher debt, such as Italy. On the other hand, however, when a Central Bank tends to be restrictive on economic policy then it is easier for countries with more debt to enter a phase of crisis, making it very difficult to finance themselves.

“Another aspect that contributed to the downward phenomenon of differential it is the Italian performance in the short term”, explain the analysts ad Business. In summary, while the Italian economy has held up well, the German one – notoriously very strong – has slowed down in the last period, thus favoring the compression of the spread between Italy and Germany.

But good news, like lies, may have short legs. It is expected, in fact, that the optimistic Italian performance will reverse, given the not exactly brilliant forecasts for 2024. “Nothing that serious, however”, the analysts play down, underlining however that “the most important movement has already been made” and that “the space for further contraction of the spread is running out”.

But beyond the interest rates and to economic performance There is also the government's hand. Or better. The fact that the government didn't actually have a hand in it. As the experts explain Businessgovernments can hardly influence positively the debt and on spread. In fact, it is much easier to cause damage than to bring benefits. So we need to focus on causing as few problems as possible. “And this is precisely what the Meloni government did”, explain the analysts.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy Giorgetti they did everything to avoid causing problems. In some ways going against the electoral campaign, Melons it has been much more pro-European than one could ever expect. Therefore, from that point of view, the markets perceived the desire not to venture into “imaginative” economic policies that could throw the accounts into crisis.