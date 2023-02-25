It is important to remember some Fiscal obligations who have the companies, In addition to the provisional payments and annual ISR declaration, the main ones are the following:

1. Annual adjustment of ISR salaries.- All employers must carry out the ISR calculation annual of their employees, unless they communicate that they will present their own annual return. Possible differences in charge must be paid no later than February 28.

2. Change of shareholders notice.- Companies that have a change in their shareholding structure, due to the entry or exit of partners or an increase or decrease in capital, must submit a notice to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

https://www.sat.gob.mx/tramites/26216/actualiza-la-informacion-de-socios-o-accionistas.

3. Related parties and control companies.- A new tax obligation since 2022 is that companies must submit an information from related parties, including nationals and the partner(s) with control in the same

https://www.sat.gob.mx/declaracion/72231/declaracion-anual-informativa-local-de-partes-relacionadas

4. Controlling Beneficiary.- An important obligation, due to its implications and sanctions, is to manifest the Controlling Beneficiary in the companies.

http://omawww.sat.gob.mx/documentossat/Documents/PreguntasRespuestasBC.pdf

5. Cash Loans.- Individuals residing in Mexico are obliged to inform, in the declaration of the exercise, about the loans, donations and prizes obtained in the same, provided that these, individually or as a whole, exceed $ 600,000.00

6. Operations in cash greater than $100,000.00.- Taxpayers must submit information to the tax authority when they have received donations or considerations in cash in national or foreign currency, as well as in pieces of gold or silver, whose amount is greater than $100,000.00, considering the amount consigned in the voucher that is issued. .

