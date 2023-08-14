Other suspects are arrested following an attack on a religious shrine in Iran

The attack came less than a year after a similar attack targeted the shrine itself, the shrine of Shah Chirag in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province in southern Iran.
The official news agency “IRNA” quoted the head of the judiciary in Fars province, Kazem Mousavi, as confirming, “the arrest of four people suspected of involvement in the attack.”
The commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Fars province, Yadullah Buali, had announced in statements on state television on Sunday night that the shooter had been arrested.
In addition to one death, the attack also injured eight people, according to “IRNA”.
No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the governor of Fars, Muhammad Hadi Imaniyeh, pointed the finger at the terrorist organization ISIS.
He stated on state television that the attacker wanted to “revenge the execution of two terrorists” by carrying out the attack on the same shrine last year.
October offensive
- This is the second attack targeting the shrine in less than a year, and this shrine is considered one of the most important Shiite shrines in the city Iran.
- In October 2022, 13 people were killed and 30 wounded in an armed attack targeting the shrine itself, and on that day, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Last July, the website “Mizan Online” affiliated with the Iranian judicial authorities said that two men were hanged in a public square for their involvement in the attack on the shrine in Shiraz.
- The website did not specify the nationalities of the two men, noting that the authorities announced in the aftermath of the attack that foreigners of several nationalities, including Afghans, were involved in the attack.
- In November, Tehran announced the arrest of 26 “takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in connection with the attack.
