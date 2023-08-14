Other suspects are arrested following an attack on a religious shrine in Iran

The attack came less than a year after a similar attack targeted the shrine itself, the shrine of Shah Chirag in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province in southern Iran.

The official news agency “IRNA” quoted the head of the judiciary in Fars province, Kazem Mousavi, as confirming, “the arrest of four people suspected of involvement in the attack.”

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Fars province, Yadullah Buali, had announced in statements on state television on Sunday night that the shooter had been arrested.

In addition to one death, the attack also injured eight people, according to “IRNA”.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the governor of Fars, Muhammad Hadi Imaniyeh, pointed the finger at the terrorist organization ISIS.

He stated on state television that the attacker wanted to “revenge the execution of two terrorists” by carrying out the attack on the same shrine last year.