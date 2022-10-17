Home page politics

Split

A drone can be seen in the sky. Shortly thereafter, she hit a building in Kyiv. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Russia continues its attacks, especially on energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Several regions of the country were shelled during the night. Clouds of smoke also rose over the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv/Moscow – According to local authorities, Russia also shelled other regions of the country on Monday in addition to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Reports of explosions came from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions. Russian military bloggers close to the Kremlin reported that the country’s energy infrastructure in particular had been shelled. Such attacks had been announced by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Videos were circulated on social networks showing clouds of smoke over the capital Kyiv.

A reporter from the German Press Agency in Kyiv reported that explosion noises could still be heard. There was an air alert. A week ago, the Ukrainian air defense repelled numerous Russian missile and drone attacks.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on people to stay in the shelters. He spoke of a drone attack on Kyiv – and also published a photo of the remains of a drone in his channel on the Telegram news service. The center of the capital was affected. A fire broke out in a building and the fire brigade was on duty. Several houses were also damaged. Ambulances are on the spot. It was initially unclear whether there were victims.

Paramedics help an injured woman after a drone shelled buildings in Kyiv. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

The drone strikes showed Russia’s desperation in the war, but said they would not help the attacker, Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said. “We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible,” Yermak said. “We have no time for slow action.” Western weapons would be needed to destroy the enemy. In the south of the country, Ukraine is already using the Iris-T air defense system that Germany delivered a few days ago. dpa