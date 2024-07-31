I have lost count of how many elections I have participated in since Chávez came to power through a democratic electoral process. Since then, Chavismo has built the electoral space with a plebiscitary logic and multiplied the opportunities to measure its popularity. With great success, as we know. His successor, Nicolás Maduro, needed, since 2013, to replace the erosion of popular support with a semi-institutional framework machinery that allowed him to maintain sufficient electoral numbers in the face of the coordination difficulties experienced by the opposition every time a new election was proposed.

This is history. Like any sophisticated machine, the Maduro government’s “electoral engineering” is sensitive to the human factor. What happened on July 28 was that the popular base of Chavismo spoke out loudly, rejecting a future that was too similar to the present. The logistical deployment of mobilization and territorial reconfiguration of voting centers ended up being simply the occasion for this popular voter, attached to the patronage networks of the State, to be able to democratically say “enough is enough.”

And this opens up an unprecedented panorama for the Venezuelan political process. By declaring these electoral results, the government may believe that it has imposed itself on the opposition. But what it has done is alienate its own base and, by provoking popular indignation, close off the possibilities of rebuilding itself in the voter’s affection. It is also a critical juncture for defining the path that Chavismo will follow in the coming years, if it wants to recover politically, in its existential dilemma between social democratic reason and the authoritarian passion of the former insurgent left.

The situation so far is that the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes while awarding 44% to the opposition candidate González Urrutia, without the corresponding data, table by table, which is normally published together with the final result, appearing on the website. This detailed data, in addition, must be collected on a magnetic medium to be delivered to all the political groups that participated in the election. In other words, there is no data to confirm this result.

But the opposition has in its possession the tally sheets for at least 80% of all polling stations, and has published them on its website, so that they can be checked by anyone. And, as the reports showed, quick counts and the exit-polls On election day, the winner is Edmundo González Urrutia with 62% of the votes versus 29% for Maduro.

The Venezuelan electoral system is automated and digital, but it has an additional security system called the “paper trail,” which allows each stage of the voting process to be recorded for audit purposes. This means that the voter clicks on a screen to vote, receives a printed ballot that must be deposited in a ballot box, while his or her vote is stored in the machine. At the end of the voting, a tally sheet is printed before the results are transmitted, in encrypted form and independently for each voting machine, to one of the two counting rooms.

The measure of transparency is that copies of the minutes of the scrutiny must, according to the law, be distributed among the witnesses of the different candidates. And thanks to the fact that the opposition was able to form a body of witnesses that covered 95% of the tables, almost all the minutes were obtained, which have a QR code to scan them and a unique code that identifies them. The minutes are so fundamental, as a method of verification, that the struggle of many witnesses in the voting centers was to enforce the law that requires distributing copies of them. The CNE officials present in the centers maintained that they were instructed not to provide them to the witnesses, although evidently few obeyed.

In the last 48 hours, Maduro’s government has sent every possible signal that its strategy to remain in power is primarily to not recognize the verification processes that the system itself provides for. It is difficult to know whether the Electoral Council will finally present detailed figures, but in any case they will not be subject to scrutiny. In the political arena, Maduro has deployed a double device since yesterday: control of protests at any cost (with a balance of 746 detainees, around 40 wounded and three dead) and a narrative according to which such protests are part of a “fascist coup d’état” whose planners and executors would be María Corina Machado and the candidate González Urrutia. His immediate tactic is to recompose his political field, unite it, verticalize it through the “fascist” threat, and make the support of the Armed Forces clearly visible. The objective is to avoid international and domestic pressure forcing a process of verification of results or negotiation for the political recognition of these.

The disproportionate reaction to international spokesmen who dared to point out the need to verify the results is going in this direction, ranging from the suspension of diplomatic relations (Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Chile) to the activation of the narrative about “interference.” However, the governments of Brazil and Colombia remain as possible actors for the construction of an oxygen chamber that at least prevents the maximum political closure that Maduro threatens.

The Venezuelan political conflict can only be productively transformed and lead to democratic re-institutionalization if the long effort that has been carried out since 2021 in the negotiation between the government and the opposition facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway is reactivated and strengthened. One of its results was precisely to design an institutional framework for the elections to take place. Not all the agreed conditions were met, of course. On the contrary, this has been the most asymmetric election of the last 25 years, but the will for change of the Venezuelans overcame all obstacles. And yet it moves.

Today, it is of the utmost urgency to reestablish this negotiating instance to address this crisis. The Venezuelan opposition has the evidence; the National Electoral Council must publish its data and they must be verified and contrasted. If this does not happen, as may be the case, it will be even more necessary to have this space to promote a minimum political interaction between both parties.

Venezuelans carry a great deal of suffering on their shoulders, in their bodies battered by hardship, in their souls divided by political conflict, in their families scattered around the world. Their will, as it was shown last Sunday, with that moving spirit at once hopeful and stoic, is very clear. They want a new horizon and a new landscape for this country.

The pots and pans are banging.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.