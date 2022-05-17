Health authorities in San Luis Potosí, Durango and Sinaloa have reported possible cases of childhood hepatitis, a type of unknown hepatitis for which the WHO has issued an alert health surveillance.

These suspected cases childhood hepatitis they join the four already confirmed in Nuevo León last week.

The health authorities of San Luis Potosi They have announced that the suspect is a six-year-old boy who was admitted to a hospital in Ciudad Valles. Some blood samples were taken and sent to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre).

It was reported that the child presented a diarrheal picture on May 1, later other symptoms appeared. symptom as yellowish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes.

Meanwhile, in the state of Sinaloaa possible case of acute hepatitis was reported in a child under 15 years of age, who has been admitted to the Pediatric Hospital of Culiacán.

For its part, in Durango It has been reported that a minor under 13 years of age is in the Maternal and Child Hospital, where tests were carried out that were negative for hepatitis A, B, C, D or E.

Since last April, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the presence of a serious type of hepatitis that affects children and has classified the disease as “worrying” and its origin is being investigated. .

In some patients, hepatitis becomes so severe that a transplant is required to control it.

Regarding its origin, Philippa Easterbrook, from the WHO global program on hepatitis, said that there is no clear knowledge, but said that the main hypotheses are the one that involves the adenovirus, and the role of Covid also remains important.

According to PAHO, this disease can cause: gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhea and vomiting; high temperature; Muscle pain; Joint pain; jaundice, yellow skin and eyes; dark urine; pale stool with shades of gray; itch; feeling weak and tired.