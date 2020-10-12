Other magazines When giving mask recommendations, you should apply to learn about elephant riding

Marketing & Advertising magazine In the blog, CEO Jukka Hakala criticizes the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) corona communications.

“Unfortunately, the mask recommendations previously published by THL have hardly promoted the use of masks. In fact, they have violated a number of key doctrines of effective communication. ”

“When the following pandemic recommendations are turned, the doctrine of communication can be applied, for example, to the metaphor of the elephant and instructor Jonathan Haidt, who studied changes. According to Haaidt, our emotional side is an elephant and our rational thinking is an elephant rider. The rider controls the elephant, but if the elephant wants to go elsewhere than the rider wants, he will not be able to control that animal weighing tons. ”

“Changes have a better chance of success if clear instructions are given to the rider, the elephant is motivated and the Elephant’s Itinerary is made easier. … The key word in rider instruction is clarity. The clearer the guidelines, the harder it is to misinterpret them – often the only resistance to change is the lack of clear guidelines. ”

“The mask recommendation is a textbook example of a vague instruction. Firstly, we do not have one recommendation but different recommendations for different stages of the epidemic. One may ask why, especially when the differences in the stages of acceleration and propagation are not clear to the general public and the stages are still semantically very similar. ”

“Ambiguity is also added by the conditional clauses in the recommendations. The mask is recommended for public transport in situations ‘where close contacts cannot always be avoided’. Avoiding close contact is very individual and the guide can therefore be interpreted as you wish. ”

“The decisions needed for change should be described as unambiguously as possible. Studies have shown that an excessive number of alternatives paralyzes our ability to make decisions – the easiest way to continue as before. ”

Channel responsible producer Tuomo Lappalainen estimates that the criteria for the traditional red soil co-operation between the SDP and the city center should be changed.

“The work of the old red soil was made easier by the economy. When there was enough money, it was easy for both parties to get their own marks on the reforms and keep the supporters happy. ”

“Now this road is over. In the new circumstances, the center and the Social Democrats should learn to share scarcity together as smoothly as they used to share more benefits. ”

“The old rule of thumb in politics, for you-me, should be changed to a new form: feather-mold.”