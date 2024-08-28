Central Finland commented on the policies made by Finland’s top leadership at the ambassadorial meeting earlier this week.

“The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, who spoke on Tuesday, instructed the diplomats based on his ‘value-based realism’. Values ​​guide choices, but the world’s problems are not solved only among those who agree with us.”

“‘Value-based realism’ is an elusive concept. The president managed to open it best when talking about Ukraine: supporting a country that has been the target of a major attack by its neighbor is in line with both our values ​​and our interests.”

“Relations must also be built with those who do not share our values. Leading by example is valued worldwide, and Finland is good at that. Euro-Atlantic connections and Western integration have been built well.”

“According to the president, there is no return to the old relationship with Russia, and the situation in Russia should not be made easier either. Stubb agreed with Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen’s (kok) assessment on Monday, initially formulated by President Mauno Koivisto, that Russia’s biggest threat is Russia itself.”

Kalevan according to Stubb’s views, one could get the impression that previously there would have been no sensitivity to making quick foreign policy policies.

“It’s not like that. An example of quick understanding of the new situation was given by President Mauno Koivisto, who was criticized for being a leisurely decision-maker. He stunned the nation in the fall of 1990, when the Soviet Union was living its last months. With his one-sided interpretation, Koivisto nullified the articles of the Paris Peace Agreement that limited Finland’s opportunities to defend itself. In the same context, Koivisto made an interpretation according to which the sections of the yya agreement referring to Germany’s offensive role had become obsolete.”

“At the moment, Finland’s neighbor has a looming nuclear weapon that could drift into a state of instability. This may also mean that value-based realism and the country’s foreign policy leadership will be put to the test. The fundamental difference from before is that now Finland is protected by the 32-member NATO.”

Savon Sanomat writes that, according to Stubb, value-based realism also includes tension or contradiction.

“While defending universal values ​​such as freedom and human rights, the diversity of values ​​must be taken into account. Political wisdom requires situational awareness, constant weighing of values ​​and realism, and open discussion.”