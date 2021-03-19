Other magazines Vaccination fears and rumors should not be given a place now

Kaleva notes that, at least for the time being, Finland is not suspending the use of Astra Zeneca ‘s coronavirus vaccine.

“In several European countries, the vaccine has been suspended as a precautionary measure because it is suspected of causing blood clots.”

“According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, there have been no more post-vaccination vascular thrombosis than usual in Finland. … This is relieving information and dispels doubts. ”

“Rumors and fears should not be given a place. There are also state actors in the movement that seek to arouse distrust of Western vaccines. Britain, which has already vaccinated more than a third of its population, has not reported any serious adverse events. ”

“There is a serious pandemic going on and therefore it is worth remembering the consequences of not vaccinating. An infectious disease caused by a coronavirus can be serious and lead to death. The potential disadvantages of vaccination must be weighed up and weighed against the benefits of vaccination. “

“If side effects are found, it is important to find out if they affect all or some groups of people. In this way, vaccinations could continue in a balanced way by changing the vaccine according to the different risk assessments of the individuals. ”

“The national vaccination schedule should be kept simple and clear when there is a shortage of vaccines. Especially if doubts about Astra Zeneca slow down the pace of vaccination. ”

“Once risk groups have been vaccinated and there are more vaccines, it may be justified for regions to review and prioritize their own vaccination schedules.”

Hämeen Sanomat calms the vaccination debate.

“Not everything has gone the best way possible, but instead of sharp criticism and recurring questions, one thing is still needed for a long time: patience.”

“Those responsible for vaccinations are doing their best, and it must also be understood that there is an inevitable reliance on expert knowledge and the availability of practical matters such as vaccines. Vaccines, like all health care, have absolute peace of mind at work. It must not be disturbed, no matter how strong the compulsion to know. ”

“It is absurd to take a strong stand on a layman’s basis, for example, on the Astra Zeneca vaccine and the potential blood clot risk. We have the experts for that! ”

“No one has claimed that vaccines cannot cause any side effects. However, vaccinations are the only way to stifle the covid-19 disease that plagues humanity. ”