Other magazines | Turk’s procrastination sticks in my mind

Savon Sanomat commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statement on Sunday, which hinted at the possibility of accepting Finland’s NATO membership application.

“The message contained an insinuation that at the same time the country would target Sweden, where the feelings of Turks and Muslims have been hurt.”

“Erdoğan’s speeches are reminiscent of the way of doing business in the bazaars of eastern shopping streets, which includes the effort to get the highest possible price for the product being sold.”

“It is wisest for the Finnish decision-makers to put their hands firmly over their ears and keep silent in their minds until the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 that I don’t listen, I don’t listen, I don’t listen. If Finland were to take Erdoğan’s words seriously, in practice Finland would interfere in the internal decision-making process of NATO member states and in a way accept Turkey’s way of operating. Such a message should not be sent to Turkey at all.”

Evening News warns that Finland should not surrender to Erdoğan’s power game.

“In Finland, too, it is certainly appropriate to have an open and factual discussion about the progress of NATO membership – and now also about the prolongation of the process, slower than initially thought.”

“But the discussion must be conducted coldly calmly from Finland’s own starting points – and the national conclusions and solutions must be made on our own terms and not on Erdoğan’s terms.”

Central Finland reminds that only Turkey’s actions are decisive.

“Now Turkey has not made a single move to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in its parliament, even though as a member of NATO, Turkey is part of NATO’s open door policy. Turkey communicated in advance to Finland that our country’s membership in NATO is acceptable from Turkey’s point of view.”

“Turkey’s delay will remain in Finns’ minds for decades.”

Iltalehten according to Finland, Turkey’s latest bet has been treated calmly, as it should be.

“However, it can be said that there are also substantive differences between Finland and Sweden that affect Turkey’s attitude.”

“If this latest episode turns out to be the case that Turkey ratifies Finland first, Finland will have to get out of the way of its own parliamentary proceedings and go to NATO. This, of course, if Hungary has also ratified our membership – at least there are no known problems.”

“However, we are a front-line country in the direction of Russia, we must be able to make our own security solution if necessary. There is nothing to suggest that Sweden won’t be in NATO sooner or later.”