Other magazines Transport taxation is slowly being reformed

Turku Sanomat notes that a working group of the Ministry of Finance is proposing major changes to transport taxation.

“Vehicle tax should be reduced and fuel tax increased, 10 cents for petrol and 11 cents for diesel per liter. The fuel tax should be linked to the index. It is also proposed that the tax subsidy for diesel be phased out. “

“Reducing transport emissions requires the proliferation of electric cars, bringing a billion-dollar gap in government tax revenue.”

“Changes must not be made too quickly, because there are a lot of people in Finland who need their own car to get around, and it is not financially possible for everyone to get an electric car. Entrepreneurs in the transport sector and the rest of the business community also need time and consistent plans to adapt. ”

Savon Sanomia is concerned about how much the cost of road freight transport would increase with the model proposed by the working group.

“Finland has the most road transport kilometers in Europe when compared to the population. Transportation costs are already the highest on the continent. Two-thirds of freight traffic is on heavy-duty wheels. ”

“The forest industry alone would have to bear the rising logistics costs of up to 120 million euros. This would also weaken export competitiveness. In domestic transport, additional costs would hit consumer prices and, through them, ordinary citizens, partly due to the growing logistics costs of trade. ”

“It is imperative to find a balance in transport taxation that takes into account the whole of transport in a regionally and socially equal way. It’s not easy. ”

Karelian recalls that tax revenues collected by the state from transport threaten to fall by as much as EUR 1.7 billion from the current level this decade.

“The gap needs to be patched well in advance. The contract is hampered by the need to be able to reduce traffic emissions at the same time. ”

“The means will certainly create a political remake when you know how fiercely parties oppose fuel price increases, especially always before the election. Price is also an issue on which the majority of voters have a firm opinion: no increases. ”

“You shouldn’t panic. Old cars are still driven for years, and new ones can be bought. Electric and gas cars are becoming more widespread. ”

“It’s worth remembering that reducing your own motoring reduces emissions and costs. Reduction is easy in big cities but not impossible elsewhere. ”