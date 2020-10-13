Other magazines Torn by suspicion and violence, the United States would now need election observers

Evening News writes that in the United States, confidence in the electoral system is at stake and the risk of violent disorder increases.

“If the United States were a poor developing country preparing for the elections, with electoral arrangements raising suspicion and concerns about unrest, the EU could provide election observers to ensure the legitimacy and credibility of the elections.”

“The EU EOM describes its mission to ‘support the strengthening of democratic institutions, build public confidence in the electoral system and promote the prevention of fraud, intimidation and violence’.”

“Democratic institutions in the United States are quite strong. So strong that the optimist still believes the country’s democratic system will survive even a chaos president like Donald Trump. ”

“Instead, other of the Watch List’s goals are uncertain or already in serious jeopardy. – – Part of the public does not trust the equal exercise of the right to vote when difficult participation in elections is difficult due to difficult registration and voting procedures. Part of the public, on the other hand, is preparing to oppose the election result even with the power of firearms. Demonstrations and armed groups that have turned into violent riots have already been seen in recent weeks across the United States. ”

“Anxious concern about the electoral unrest is compounded by the fact that Trump himself, worried about the low level of his own support figures, has himself fueled distrust of the electoral system, including by hinting at the fraudulent postal vote.”

“If Trump believes his own allusions, he should ask election observers to the country. But the request is unlikely to be heard. ”

Kauppalehti estimates that European banks have so far coped relatively well with the interest rate crisis.

“The message from the European Central Bank has been strong: banks are being helped over the crisis. States have also propped up the economy without saving money. ”

“Autumn will be an acid test for banks. The number of corona cases has started to rise again. Although testing and treatments are at a better level in the spring, the increase in infection rates has once again led to a tightening of restrictive measures. ”

“The situation of Nordic banks is much better than in Southern Europe, where the starting points were worse. The southern European economies have been hit hardest by the interest rate crisis. ”

“If a wave of corporate bankruptcies starts in the south and the difficulties of the banks escalate, the waves will also hit the north. Finnish banks connected to the same system are not immune to problems. The big question is whether companies can withstand the second wave of interest rate restrictions. ”