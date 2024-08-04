Suomen Kuvalehti Finland’s ambassador to Washington, Mikko Hautala, criticized those who push for peace in Ukraine without thinking about what it would mean for Ukrainians.

“My grandfathers Veikko and Eero were terrified of war. Not ideologically, but practically. They had seen it on the front for years, one behind a Maxim machine gun and the other behind a 75 PstK/40 anti-tank gun. … That’s why peace was always worth pursuing for them, even though the war also left bitterness in the soul.”

“I still don’t think that they could have been persuaded to go to the peace movement march by any means. Both would have alienated the idea characteristic of peace organizations that they would have had a better option than armed struggle. The Red Army certainly had its own tricks for non-violent civil resistance. Eastern Europe experienced what they were.”

“We are talking about peace even now. Peace talks may increase even more in the coming months. Peace speakers, however, have different motives.”

“Both in Europe and the United States, there are those who talk about peace mainly because war costs a lot in the form of support. Through sanctions, it disrupts business.”

“For some, the value-based nature of foreign policy is only calculated in terms of money.”

“Of course, Russia also talks about peace. It has to stay involved in the peace speech competition for political and propaganda reasons. This message also resonates in the West, in the margins of which useful idiots are an inexhaustible natural resource.”

“But at the moment peace in Moscow would actually only be made with the Kuusinen government. Ukraine would first have to submit to Russia’s conditions. And trusts that the Kremlin would not decide to demand more.”

“There is no doubt that Ukrainians do not want peace. It was they who suffered the most from a war they neither wanted nor started.”

“But they also have to struggle on the peace front, where many peace agitators don’t actually care one bit about what peace really means for Ukrainians – and eventually others too. That’s why loose peace talk is dangerous.”

“The real peace talks will start sometime. To be more precise, they start at the point when Russia considers a peaceful war to be more advantageous.”

“On the other hand, it depends on Ukraine’s fighting ability and the help of the West, whether Ukraine will get a peace that will truly enable its future as a free European state. Or will ‘peace’ be realized when Russia gets what it wants?”