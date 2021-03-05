Other magazines This spring can be a cruel time for employment

Evening paper is concerned about Finland’s employment figures.

“Finland’s employment rate is now 69.9 per cent. Raising the employment rate has been considered a key objective of Finnish economic policy. The previous board of Juha Sipilä (Central) succeeded in raising its target to 72%. The goal has been to further raise the employment rate to more than 75% in the Nordic countries. ”

“In the employment situation, special attention should be paid to alleviating youth and long-term unemployment. Young people should therefore be given the opportunity to work in the summer and help them by all means to find their way into the labor market. In this respect, the corona crisis has brought a lot of challenges to both young people’s studies and finding a job. ”

“Only good management of the corona epidemic and ultimately winning it will ultimately create the conditions for employment and economic growth. The success of interest rate vaccinations and restrictions is now of paramount importance for employment as well. ”

“However, the government must not forget the basic problems of employment and the decisions they require. The employment problems existed before the corona, and it would be a good idea to have the decisions needed to solve them when the corona could reach freer waters. ”

“Promoting local agreement has been seen as a key measure to increase employment. … A dispute over a local agreement to divide the government. ‘

“Employment decisions are expected from the government’s mid-term debate in April, after the municipal elections, which would alleviate the structural problems that are hampering employment growth.”

Kauppalehti writes that from March, the government will prescribe a very gloomy month for the economy during the closed period, during which layoff rates will increase and employment will continue to decline.

“The comparable employment rate was last below 70 per cent in January 2018. At that time, however, the employment rate was on an upward trend. Now it’s on a downward trend. ”

“What is striking is that the number of people who have been unemployed for more than a year is rising. … The longer the periods of unemployment, the slower the recovery is usually. ‘

“Korona is particularly disciplining the service sector, where it will certainly have to cut staff costs in the spring due to restrictions.”

“Once the economy is opened up, the service sector can recover quickly, but it will take a long time to return to normal. … Unfortunately, opening up the economy seems like a distant idea right now. ”