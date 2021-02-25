Other magazines There is still room for improvement in the conditions of Finnish children

Central Finn writes about Finland’s first children’s strategy published on Tuesday.

“The aim of the national strategy is to create a child- and family-friendly Finland that respects the rights of the child.”

“The Finnish service system is plagued by fragmentation, which weakens the situation of all people, but especially vulnerable children. Their parents do not always have the strength and ability to seek help and support in a complex system of services. ”

“Particular care must be taken of the situation of these children: some children must not be left behind because of family difficulties. The well-being of children must be ensured by the support network created by the service system if the parents do not have the strength to create a good life for the child. ”

“In practice, this can mean, for example, linking health services more and more closely to the daily life of a school or kindergarten. The difficult situation of the family and the child’s possible need for support can then be detected predictably. ”

“The word strategy is often perceived as paper-flavored. … But one word – strategy – must not be stuck: the most important thing is that the report highlights the obstacles and gaps in children’s well-being. ‘

“Speaking them out loud – or, in this case, recording them down – is necessary to address the barriers to children’s good lives.”

Savon Sanomat notes that the children’s strategy is about long-term advocacy.

“Finland has been criticized for years when it has not made a plan to implement the Convention on the Rights of the Child. In Finland, children are mostly doing well, but there is also loneliness and exclusion. Not everyone gets the support and service they need. At the announcement, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) admitted that equality does not come true: not everyone is in the same position in different parts of Finland. ”

“Being well on average may hide a lot of misery and suffering.”

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child has been in force for 30 years. One of its key points is the protection of children from all forms of violence. ”

“The strategy states that while attitudes towards violence against children have intensified, many children continue to face violence, harassment, exploitation and abuse in their daily lives. In addition to the lack of timely and effective help for children who have experienced violence, there is not enough help available for children who have experienced violence. Violence between children or otherwise used by children is not addressed effectively enough. ”