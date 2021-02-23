Other magazines There is no clear favorite for the presidential game yet

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat says who are the most popular in the polls to succeed President Sauli Niinistö, who is in the middle of his second and final term.

“In recent weeks, Yle and Helsingin Sanomat have been involved. In both polls, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD) and the Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn (center), clearly formed the top two standing out from other possible and perhaps impossible candidates, only with the difference that Yle had a longer streak in Marle and HS in HS. ”

“The difference may be due to the questioning. Yle’s survey offered a number of pre-selected names, one of which the respondent was allowed to name. The HS, in turn, allowed the respondents to mention as many names as they wanted. Equally, Marin and Rehn were the only ones in both surveys whose support was recorded in double digits. For Rehn, it’s a bigger surprise than Marin’s. ”

“Even with the corona crisis, Marin quickly became our most popular prime minister for a long time, which gives him a boost in all polls, regardless of species.”

“On the other hand, Marin has so far given no sign of interest in the presidential election, unlike Rehn, who recently entered the race with at least one leg. The recent polls undoubtedly reinforce Rehn’s budding presidential dreams. Especially since the difficulties faced by Pekka Haavisto (green) in the good second of the last two elections as Foreign Minister seem to have turned this popularity into a clear decline. ”

“What Yle and HS’s polls also have in common is that the support of none of the potential candidates nominated or raised exceeded the 20% limit, which has often been a prerequisite for entering the second round in the right election. At least in the eyes of the people, Niinistö does not yet seem to have found such a sovereign successor candidate that the presidential game could be considered even half-solved. ”

Future of the countryside estimates that due to last week ‘s meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Finland, and in particular Foreign Minister Haavisto, now has more opportunities than usual to influence the EU’ s policies towards Russia.

“Haavisto’s new role is also interesting for domestic politics. The harsh criticism received by the Minister about the handling of the events in the al-Hol camp will not be forgotten, but Haavisto has regained his ability to act as Foreign Minister. At the same time, the credibility of the entire Foreign Ministry is strengthened. ”

“It’s needed. Such is the serious international situation on our borders now. ”