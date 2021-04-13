Other magazines There are long traces of distance learning

Evening paper notes that in many places in primary and secondary schools, contact teaching is starting or has already started.

“For example, in Helsinki’s upper secondary schools, people returned to contact teaching on a rotating basis from Monday, so that the year classes alternate in distance and contact teaching.”

“Distance learning is better for some students and worse for others. However, all students need the support of a teacher and the social life provided by the school. The importance of regular contact teaching cannot be overemphasized. Distance learning has brought new ways of learning, but it is not a substitute for contact teaching. ”

“Observations have been made, among other things, that during distance learning sessions, teaching has focused on content and teaching methods that are easier to use remotely. In some cases, this has made learning more one-sided and thinned. ”

“Distance learning is quite demanding for students who have a higher than average need for direct teacher support. It is to be feared that long distance learning periods have increased learning gaps. ”

“There is quite a bit of work ahead in the field of support teaching and supplementary education. Every effort must be made in the spring to support schoolchildren. After the interest rate crisis, the project will probably have to be continued in various ways, probably for several more years. ”

“The rapid development of distance learning will certainly leave something positive. There has been a horror leap in the field of information technology and independent study. This will certainly continue to give good results, as a complement to contact teaching. ”

Ilkka-Pohjalainen estimates that raising the compulsory school age to 18 will now be a bad fit, as the impact assessment and calculations of the change will have to be done in a hurry.

“The state has promised to offset the costs of extending compulsory education. It’s a million-dollar promise among other million-dollar promises. ”

“Another thing that speaks against the rapid timetable for reform is that secondary schools have a lot of work to do anyway.”

“The year has been difficult, especially for vocational school students. Vocational training has just undergone a major restructuring, with working life playing an even greater role in education. It has already required a lot of support. … Because of Korona, obstacles have also accumulated in the way of young people who are doing well in their studies. ”

“How do we cope with this two-hurry school year? There are fears that the potential benefits of extending compulsory schooling will not be properly seized and that, at the same time, cleaning up the traces of the corona year will be incomplete. ”