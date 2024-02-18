Other magazines | The world of video games became reality

In effect Mitja Jakonen sees that video games have a connection to the everyday existence of the real world.

“The characters' lives consist of their own kind of precarious odd jobs and atypical employment relationships. Part of the livelihood can be earned by grinding, which means repeating the same action over and over again, often to gain in-game wealth.”

“Where the heroes of precarious work in video games are looking for treasures and recognition, today's part-time worker can first sit at the computer looking for job offers, filling out applications and finishing projects – grinding – until he moves away from work and opens another screen to relax, where he can spend a couple of hours in the evening 'resting' .”

“A computer is in one context a means of entertainment and in another a means of work and the main source of income. As a by-product of gaming, technological skills develop and also different real-life work performances on the same device become normal. In this way, the computer itself becomes transparent in the Heideggerian sense, like an additional organ seamlessly connected to a person.”

“Video game terminology has seeped into our common language. It is quite common for the young generation to conceptualize activities in the language of video games, to interpret their own personality and life through different 'levels', acquireable properties and assets.”

“Conversely, the logic of games spills over into a world saturated with personal brands – workplaces become gamified, new applications are built for exercise that measure performance and reward accordingly, in social media the number of followers and the visual unity of the image stream is a manifestation of an individual's fitness. Even human relationships have a playful aspect, when in dating apps you select and build a character that is as interesting as possible, like in a role-playing game.”

In Kritikin Uutis poet Auli Särkiö-Pitkänen ponders the reasons behind the popularity of popular immersive soundscape videos and soothing ASMR recordings on YouTube.

“The claustrophobia of the pandemic period undoubtedly increased the need for sound immersion enjoyed with headphones, which allowed you to transport yourself to a babbling brook, a fairy village, or a nostalgically clonking train.”

“Some researchers and journalists interested in ASMR have seen in it a similarity to the snoring practiced by primates. – – In times of crisis, not only our inner newborn but also the herd animal at the bottom of our brain, a mammal that needs caring and everyday touch, strives to emerge.