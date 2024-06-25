Other magazines | The Wille Rydman case leaves an open wound

Kaleva states that on Monday the parliament gave its confidence to the Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (ps).

“Rydman’s political credibility has put the governing parties in a difficult position. When voting for Rydman, their representatives had to vote against the dissolution of the government, but at the same time accept all of Rydman’s actions.”

“Wille Rydman’s actions are of course related to private life and free time. Still, the minister’s behavior must be widely evaluated, in which case his privacy protection is lower than that of an ordinary citizen. Secondly, the Minister of Economic Affairs represents Finland abroad, and it does not matter to Finland’s reputation what kind of ministers we have.”

“The things that have come to light further reduce the credibility and trust of the policy in the minds of the citizens.”

Karelian writes that Rydman has accused the media, journalists and young women who reported harassment of lying even after the prosecutor found Helsingin Sanomat’s story to be true.

“You are allowed to criticize the media, but in it, as in criticism in general, it is good to have facts and grounds. Based on Rydman’s behavior and speeches, they don’t matter that much to this minister.”

Evening newspaper considers the actions of the Prime Minister’s Party coalition around the Rydman case to be spineless.

“With the approval of four parties, a minister who has repeatedly spread false statements about the media and journalists is now sitting in the government. From this landscape, it is difficult to recognize Finland, which prides itself on media freedom.”

Morning newspaper according to Rydman’s case leaves an open wound.

“It’s a bit difficult to understand why the chairman Riikka Purra is so stubborn about Rydman. From Orpo’s point of view, the pattern seems to be that the coalition is, as it were, holding the basic Finns, and especially Purra, hostage in the government.”

Ilkka-Pohjalainen characterizes Rydman as a minister who has gained his wings – that is, in American terms, as a lame duck.

“Finnish business life could not afford such a situation. But this is what happens when politics wins over morality.”

Hufvudstadsbladet estimates that Orpo’s board keeps the bar of acceptable behavior from the minister low.

“And if anything can be concluded from the government’s first year, the bar will be lowered even more – if the government intends to stay together until the end of its term.”