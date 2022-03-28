Other magazines The war in Ukraine is bringing new money holes in the economy

Kauppalehti writes that Russia’s attack on Ukraine also affects economic policy.

“At the end of last year, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center) demanded a return to the spending framework and threatened that the center would leave the government if other government parties‘ flirt with the rejection of the economy ’. Now Saarikko no longer longs for the spending framework, but states that ‘it is necessary to deviate from the level of expenditure agreed last spring’ (HS 19.3). ”

“Leaving the spending frameworks was understandable during the corona crisis, when society came to a complete standstill paralyzed by the disease. The state was also obliged to compensate companies and citizens for the losses caused by the closure decisions made by the public authorities. ”

“It’s harder to understand the decisions made in last spring’s framework debate. The government then raised the framework level in the middle of the 2022 and 2023 parliamentary terms by a historic decision, even though the recovery from the interest rate crisis was already well under way and the EU was also receiving stimulus money. At the same time, the government promised to seek permanent savings of EUR 370 million from 2023. ”

“There is no longer any guarantee of the promised savings, as the new crisis came immediately after the old one and new money holes will be created faster than the old ones will be blocked. The government should urgently find more money for defense and security of supply. EUR 300 million has already been promised to secure domestic food production. ”

“The government that will meet next week in the framework debate should be able to put things first. Security or the conditions for future economic growth should not be compromised, but all other items of expenditure should be considered critically. It is not possible to compensate citizens for all price increases, as price fluctuations are part of a market economy. ”

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat notes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to indebted Finland.

“Rising energy prices, rising defense spending and a wave of refugees will increase spending that needs to be covered by debt.”

“The new government to be appointed next spring will have to prioritize spending. If the current polls keep itching, the current Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) may find herself the Minister of Finance cutting spending to cover the numerous spending increases in her own government. ”

“In this time, it is also worth remembering that a strong economy is important for security. Only this will enable Finland’s strong defense. ”