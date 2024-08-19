Other magazines | The teacher is very much a guard in digital education

The People of Lapland notes that printed books are being replaced by digital learning materials in school education.

“Digitality is used especially in mathematics, mother tongue and foreign language studies, as well as environmental studies. Tablets are usually used in the lower classes, laptops in the upper classes.”

“New teaching materials undoubtedly bring new opportunities for studying. However, they also have their risks.”

“Studies have found that in-depth reading comprehension does not develop as well with digital devices as with printed material. When you add to this the social media channels and applications in use at the same time, the total load is harmful to both learning and mental health. According to studies, excessive use of digital devices is also linked to anxiety and depression.”

“The government does not regulate what form learning materials should take. It is up to the municipalities themselves, and ultimately the organizers of the education. Often the final choice is made by the teacher. How much he uses or does not use digital learning materials depends a lot on what tools are available in the municipality or school and how accustomed the teacher himself is to using digital devices.”

“Teachers should not be left alone when they think about how to use traditional and digital learning materials in an appropriate ratio. They, and the schools, need all the support that the state and society as a whole can offer.”

Turku Sanomat says that the number of Finns who have received a notice of default has been increasing for nine months already.

“The increase is worrisome in itself, but the proportion of young people who have been marked is of particular concern. According to Suomen Asiakastieto, between April and June, 20-24-year-olds received relatively the highest number of first notices of payment defaults. The number of first registrations by people under twenty has also increased.”

“One reason for the increase in payment defaults among young people may be the weakening of financial skills. Acquiring goods and services is easy in the era of electronic payments, which can obscure the value of money. Some resort to quick fixes, and even though the legislation related to them has been tightened, the risk of getting into a spiral of debt exists.”

“The key to preventing young people’s payment problems is the timely start of teaching financial skills. – – It seems that the teaching of everyday economics has been left too little.”

“There is also a reason to wake up in homes, because young people learn from their parents when it comes to housekeeping.”