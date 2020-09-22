Other magazines The Sote reform requires a clear line from Minister of State Krista Kiuru

Hämeen Sanomat has doubts about the success of the SOTE reform.

“Social and health care reform has been underway for years. Different governments have worked on it in their own way but with equally poor results. It doesn’t seem good either. ”

“In general, the Sote reform is the most necessary in order to provide services on a more equal footing and at a reasonable cost. There are only different views on everything else. There is not even a guarantee that the reform will curb the rise in costs. ”

“Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Family and Basic Services, is leading the Sote reform in the midst of the corona rush, and a clear line must now be set.”

“Draft proposals for Sote legislation are currently being circulated for opinion in the municipal field and in hospital districts. The need for change has emerged. And predictions that this reform will also run into problems. ”

“In the current model, the provinces host the sote services, but the patronage is still the state.”

“The model can be barked at a war of authorities, where competence threatens to shift from the Sote provinces to the central provinces and ministries of the cooperation areas. Private and third sector producers have a purely role as a ring or auxiliary, which clearly limits the rational consideration of production methods. ”

“The operations of the Sote provinces are to be covered mainly by state funding and partly by customer fees. State funding means a mass transfer of municipal tax revenues to the state and at the same time a steady drop in municipal income tax rates. ”

“The former mistakes are so useful that the guidelines of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs give a good indication of where the SOTE legislation is bending.”

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat recalls that the SOTE reform makes the provinces responsible for providing all social and health services, but the money for them comes from the state purse.

“The government is willing to intervene in too much detail in the operational activities of the provinces, which dilutes the much-talked-about‘ self-government ’. The lack of the right to tax does the same. ”

“The requirement for adequate in-house service production undermines the provinces’ ability to organize operations efficiently and productively in a situation where, on the contrary, a lack of funding would require more freedom to assess production methods.”

“It remains to be seen how the Constitution will react if the state begins to wipe the table afterwards with legal agreements between the provinces and private service providers. At least such a procedure does not fit in with the general court. ”