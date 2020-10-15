Other magazines The sote proposal of the governing parties gives something to everyone, but much remains open

Karelian commented on the ruling parties’ agreement on social reform.

“The decisions of Parliament and their entry into force will take years. … In any case, this stage is historic and the government deserves credit for it. ”

“Attempts have been made to make a reform package for Sote services for 15 years. Now the goal is closer than ever before, even though the reform of the military and provincial administration was not fully completed this time either. ”

“Economically, the reform treats municipalities in different ways. Municipalities are promised to offset these effects. ”

Evening paper recalls that no one yet knows whether things will change for the better and whether there will be enough money.

“The state decides on the principles of all the distribution of money, distributes the money and approves – or rejects – the plans of the regions for the implementation of services.”

“At its best, the state creates a more equal framework for all Finns – now the availability of basic services varies too much depending on the municipality. At worst, a stiff bureaucratic system is being created that does not encourage creative and agile arrangements at the local level. ”

Kalevan according to which the conditions for reform now exist when there is no need to dispute the role and administrative ambiguity of the private service provider.

“The sote model of the Marin government can be described as a stripped-down model of the Sipilä government.”

“Presentation in this form is a compromise where everyone gets something. The draft law includes a strong role for the SDP and the Left Alliance as an important public actor, a provincial model for the center, a population-based increase for green cities and the provision of Swedish-language services to the RKP. ”

“Despite the draft agreement, there are concerns about the financial sustainability of the system and the security of regional services. … In practice, it is difficult to see how the services of sparsely populated areas are secured, at what price and by whom. ‘

Central Finn characterizes the presented model in the right direction.

“The legislative package now adopted is not complete and does not meet all the expectations set for the reform. Still, it is better to finally reach even a skinny sote agreement than to continue years of ideological controversy. ”

Morning paper considers it important that the reform moves forward, despite the concerns about the sustainability of the financial base.

“Even if the new model requires services to be secured in all areas and throughout the year, there is a danger that there will not be enough money and the state will be repeatedly called for help.”