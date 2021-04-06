Other magazines The pandemic has blurred the outlook for young people

Kaleva writes that the coronavirus crisis is a particular burden on young people.

“The corona era has increased the pressure on young people and it means an increase in the need for services. In exceptional circumstances, worries about the future, health, livelihood and family weigh on everyone. ”

“Mental health issues should also be addressed in post-coronation exit strategies.”

“Basically, the ability to meet the needs of young people exists. According to a recent mental health barometer, there is widespread public support for the idea that resources for social and health services should be more focused on young people at risk of exclusion. It is therefore encouraging that the problems of young people at risk of exclusion and those with mental health problems arouse people’s feelings. ”

“Alongside the positive attitude, there is another, very negative development. The increase in disability pensions for young people under the age of 35 due to mental disorders continues to increase. Early retirement of young people is a big problem that affects both the individual and the community. ”

Central Finn recalls that in her annual report published last week, Elina Pekkarinen, Commissioner for Children, was concerned about the effects of the coronavirus crisis on already vulnerable children, young people and families.

“Much research has been done in Finland on the age group of those born in 1987, which was hit by two depressions before adulthood. An exceptionally large proportion of this age group suffered from mental disorders at a young age and at some point about 30% had resorted to income support. ”

“To avoid the fate of the Lama’s children, safety nets should now be urgently woven to save children and young people at risk of falling in Corona.”

Karelian notes that this spring ‘s high school graduates have been required to have a strong ability to concentrate, so that uncertainty about the arrangements for student writing and possibly their own disease situation has not messed up their thoughts.

“However, the cloud always has its silver border. Adversity increases, and an emergency always feeds the imagination and the ability to innovate. ”

“Where Corona students have been able to develop superior to other age groups is tolerance for uncertainty. This requires courage, will and ability. It can be said that corona students go to postgraduate studies or to spend a gap year more hardened than previous age groups. ”