Other magazines The order of vaccination changes slowly

Evening paper notes that the government sent a proposal to change the vaccination schedule for the consultation.

“The decision to emphasize the order of vaccination is basically a good one, but the slowdown and implementation make it a wolf when it is born.”

“In the view of the health authorities, the decision to weight vaccines should have been taken briskly in order to get the most out of it.”

“The government’s plans are surprised by the slowdown: why the matter was only decided now, even though the benefits of the vaccination schedule were already highlighted in February.”

“More rigorous government decision-making would also have reduced hospital and intensive care, which in turn could have led to faster deregulation or avoidance.”

“Implementation of the government decree is also conditional on at-risk groups and individuals over the age of 70 having received the first dose of the vaccine, and targeting must not prevent or delay the person from receiving the second dose of vaccine.”

“According to THL’s estimates, all those at risk under the age of 70 have only been vaccinated by mid-May, meaning that it is practically already in June before the weighted vaccine batches can be distributed to the worst epidemic areas if the government regulation is passed.”

“After such a government leather decision, the center does not have to fear criticism from the provinces during the municipal elections, or the SDP’s rejection by the party’s elderly voters.”

Hämeen Sanomat according to the original vaccination schedule has been considered and its grounds accepted.

“However, we are now in a situation where no decision pleases everyone, but that cannot be the purpose of decision-making, especially in exceptional circumstances.”

“The emergence of viral variants and the concentration of the worst outbreaks in limited areas is a strong case for concentrating vaccinations where the disease is most prevalent. Of course, vaccinations must be continued as effectively as possible elsewhere in the country. ”

Kainuun Sanomat writes that the change in the vaccination schedule has been loudly called for, especially by the representatives of Uusimaa.

“From Kajaani, the perspective is a little different. In the area of ​​Kajaani’s central station, people live as densely as, for example, in the suburbs of Helsinki, which are bad epidemic areas. If an asthma patient living in Kontula is even a bus driver, he or she certainly has a high risk of getting a coronary infection. But if the asthma patient is a knowledge worker living in Kallio, he or she can follow the protection instructions just as much as the Kajaani asthma patient. ”