Other magazines The nurses skillfully play for time

Savon Sanomat notes that the resolution of the municipal wage dispute will drag on into the future when caregivers Tehy and Super rejected the conciliation committee’s proposal.

“It is possible and desirable for other parties to move forward on the basis of the presentation, but the care industry dispute will return to the starting point again.”

“There was a genuine spirit of compromise in the proposed payroll. – – The solution was intended to improve the purchasing power of employees and increase the wages of low-income people in particular. At the same time, the risk of wage inflation and the sustainability of the financing of welfare services had to be taken into account. In a word, the aim was to be reasonable. ”

“The demands of caregivers are fundamentally justified. The question is how much is enough. ”

Southern Finland Sanomat according to, the knockout experienced by the settlement proposal further stalled the stalemate in the negotiations.

“With these perspectives, the nurses are content to follow the municipal negotiations from the sidelines until the others achieve the result. Only then will the nurses plan to move on to the next stage of their labor struggle, large-scale mass redundancies. ”

“At the latest, the redundancies would not be scheduled until around the turn of the year, when sote services would be transferred from the municipalities to the state. Stretching the threat so far is a skillful negotiation tactic for caregivers. ”

“At the turn of the year, there is only three months left for the election. So close to the election, it would be even harder for the government to oppose the clearly higher pay rise demands of caregivers in other sectors, even though they are compared to still aiming for the moon from the sky. ”

Hämeen Sanomat criticizes the reaction of caregivers to the conciliation motion.

“The knockdown response did not think of the whole or that it would be high time for the municipal sector to have peace of mind in order to secure vital services for its citizens.”

“Caregivers’ organizations are taking – albeit by force – the issue to the state, ie the government of the country, to be resolved, possibly even the theme of next spring’s parliamentary elections.”

Kauppalehti predicts a stormy labor market fall.

“This spring has shown that the entire labor market system needs to be overhauled. An export-dependent open economy such as Finland can only remain competitive if the export sectors determine the wage billing margin and other sectors do not exceed it. The conciliation mechanism should also be developed in order to create a common picture and prevent labor disputes. “