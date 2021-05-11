Other magazines The Marin government should not play with purposeful leaks

Evening News writes that significant propaganda decisions and intimidation have always been associated with significant EU decisions in Finland, including when Parliament votes on the EU recovery package.

“Now opponents of the decision have been intimidated, for example, by the EU becoming a debt union, where debts become common, and Finland will in the future offset the deficits of the economies of Southern and Eastern Europe. Proponents of the proposal have justified their position on the grounds that the recovery package is in Finland’s interest and that the collapse of the package negotiated by Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) last July would give Finland a loss of credibility and reputation within the EU. ”

“In this regard, the government, led by Prime Minister Marin, has been in an embarrassing spotlight on how things are communicated and what kind of public image the government and the prime minister want to create about themselves – and by what means.”

“On 5 May, the Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution considered a memorandum prepared in the Prime Minister’s Office related to the recovery package, which had been sent to Yle just over a week earlier on 26 April. In Yle’s case, it was stated, based on Government sources, that Finland’s reputation damage is ‘unprecedented’ if Parliament overturns the package. ”

“Despite requests for information, the Prime Minister’s Office has refused to publish a memorandum, the leak of which may have been for political purposes. If an embarrassing memorandum exists, it should be made public before the vote. “

“During the Korona era, conscious leaks from the prime minister’s close circle have become commonplace. The main rule seems to be that things that are positive for Prime Minister Marin have been made public, while negative ones have not been made public, despite requests for information. … If apparently intentional leaks come from one direction on a regular basis, the media must ask themselves whether it is being exploited politically. ‘

Hämeen Sanomat criticizes the Coalition’s jacket-turning game under the vote on the recovery package.

“At first, the Coalition Party announced that it would abstain, but has since embarrassedly reversed its emergency decision. The majority of the Coalition Party goes behind the package. ”

“It would have been honest to identify and at the same time even try to maintain the Coalition’s position as Finland’s leading European party. Now the Coalition has let its euro horse into opposition. “

“Even basic Eurocritical Finns have been more credible in the debate, even though the provocation of blaming money on the covert countries of southern Europe has already passed. No one can deny that, for example, the Italians and Spaniards did not suffer terribly from the corona. ”