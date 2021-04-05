Other magazines The left and the church do not get a grip on the troops

In a Democrat political journalist Simo Alastalo writes that the church and the left are united by the same problem: a consumer-centered individuality who is not interested in the traditions maintained by institutions.

“Tradition is reminiscent of stale images of folk dance and turnip. But at the heart of the tradition is identity and a unifying narrative. The answer to the question who I am and where I belong to the gang. “

“Instead of a crowd, there is an individual who has understood himself as sovereign, who, caricaturally, chooses his social interpretations independently rather than from the store shelf according to what happens to amuse him today.”

“The identity of the wage earner has ceased to be a common narrative maintained throughout the activities of the labor movement from study circles to sports clubs. … The idea of ​​joining forces has been drowned out and the common worldview is disappearing. ”

“The objections are obvious. The degree of organization in Finland is still high, the SDP is the Prime Minister’s Party and the Left Alliance is in the government. ”

“The upheaval is still real and has been going on all over the western world for a long time. The labor movement suffers from the same decline of institutions as the church and sports clubs. Significant right-wing populist competitors have emerged. ”

“Things like wealth and class don’t define people the same way they used to. Not because the asset differences have disappeared. But because traditional stories have lost their grip. ”

In the church and in the city columnist Matias Uusisilta complains that the church has turned the tables of the temple into the temperate shepherd of the radical Jesus who overthrew the tables.

“Jesus refused to wait for the sufferings of this world to end only in heaven, but he actively worked for people to experience a piece of the kingdom of heaven already on this side of life. And the same was true of the earliest Christians. ”

“However, all this changed when Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire in the 300s. When Christianity became part of the state, it lost its revolutionary character. What would Christianity look like today if the Church had not taken that delusion? ”

“Perhaps the church would not only be seen in Finland as a brake slowing down the transformation of society, but as a revolutionary actor in the forefront demanding a translaki that respects human rights and an end to the arms trade in the United Arab Emirates. Maybe someday in the future it may still be. ”