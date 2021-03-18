Other magazines The joy of Finnish decision-makers about the EU recovery package seems to be overflowing

Lapin Kansa comments on the government’s preliminary plan for where Finland intends to direct the money from the EU recovery package.

“One billion euros will be spent on climate action and another billion mainly on promoting digitalisation and research and development. The targets sound good and justified, although the concrete is still lacking. ”

“Nevertheless, the open joy of decision-makers in the EU’s recovery package seems to be overwhelming when looking at the price-quality ratio of the aid.”

“The amount of subsidies received by the net payer Finland in relation to our gross domestic product is modest, especially when compared to the subsidies of many other EU countries.”

“There doesn’t seem to be much economic sense in an overpriced stimulus package. It is therefore more a matter of political solidarity with the EU’s partners. Of course, that is not necessarily a bad thing either, but it is that this aspect has not been raised sufficiently openly. ”

Kaleva writes that about 2.7 billion euros of aid is promised, but Finland’s contribution to the EU package is 6.6 billion.

“The difference, four billion euros, seems big and clearly unfavorable for Finland. The situation is softened by the fact that the EU will recover its debt over a period of thirty years, from 2028 to 2058. “

“It is also hopeful to think that if the stimulus package really reforms the Finnish economy, spending can become available.”

“What’s striking about the support package is that the amounts available aren’t ultimately dizzying in the end. It is difficult for them to create Finland again. There is no jacket, more likely a vest, in the worst case only a purse. ”

Turku Sanomat notes that according to Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen (center), the main focus of the package is on reforms and not on stimulus.

“While the plan looks like a wide collection of earnest wishes without any real concreteness, it has good goals.”

“Ultimately, the effectiveness of recovery money depends on concrete plans: are there any impressive projects in which private money will also be involved. The package must also not be broken down into too small parts. ”

Future of the countryside hopes that EU support will be able to improve Finland’s competitiveness and create jobs through investment.

“Instead of talking about big sums, it’s important that the money is spent wisely. It is especially important if the debts are ever to be repaid. ”