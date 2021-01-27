Other magazines The incompetent generation took to the streets in Russia

Savon Sanomat writes that the protests in Russia over the weekend in favor of the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny are a matter of great concern.

“First, the protesters are pounding the bouncing cops back. … The willingness of citizens to unite leads to the question of when clashes will become armed and, if so, what will follow. ”

“In addition to the repression of the protests, the scale of the protests is noteworthy. Of course, there have been national rallies in the past, but the harshness we are seeing now increases the sensitivity of the situation. ”

“Estimates of the total number of participants in the protests range from tens of thousands to as many as 300,000 people. The numbers are small when compared to the Russian population, but huge when compared to the fear that the arbitrary and violent actions of the authorities have certainly caused. ”

“There are also seniors who can demonstrate, but most are young adults, which speaks to some kind of generational rebellion.”

“Russian President Vladimir Putin, 68, came to power at the turn of the millennium. He represents to the young Russians the power elite who shared Soviet property with each other and also took power in Russia with their property. The incompetent generation wants to participate and seek hope in the midst of hopelessness. ”

Evening paper estimates that President Putin is in a difficult situation.

“He has closed the way back for himself. Putin cannot show weakness, but using force against his own citizens can also prove fatal. ”

“In Belarus, a tough line of violence against the opposition has so far managed to maintain, with Russian support, the old monopoly. Will the same succeed in Russia if the situation tightens. And from whom would Putin get support if his dominance faltered? ”

“Putin’s time will soon be 21 years, many young Russians have not experienced anything else. The real options have been kept out of politics. How long will this last? ”

“Alongside Navalny, more supporters will emerge who will also be able to act as leaders. This is exactly the development that has been feared in the Kremlin since the events in Ukraine and Belarus. ”

“The road to violence and human rights abuses is not far off. The Russians are an educated and civilized people. Modern information connections open up the whole world to them. Why would citizens be able to torment everything in a society where corrupt and poor governance prevents the nation from flourishing? ”