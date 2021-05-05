Other magazines The government’s sote model is expensive and inefficient

Evening paper criticizes the model of the government of Sanna Marin (sd) under discussion in Parliament for social reform.

“Even during Juha Sipilä’s (central) government, the growth of social security costs had to be curbed by three billion euros by 2029, but the current government’s social security proposal could weaken public finances by as much as four billion euros by 2030.”

“In the early stages of the reform, reasonable expenditure increases can be accepted, but the longer-term problem is that the government’s sote model does not include incentives for quality and efficient service production, according to experts.”

“Unfortunately, the government’s sote model also seems to lead to the rejection of the current cost-effective division of labor between the public and private sectors.”

“The government’s sote model vaccines large cities in particular, such as Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. This is because in the future the state will distribute SOTE money using a model made by THL, which emphasizes tax revenues instead of SOTE expenditures. ”

“There has been exceptional criticism from Parliament that the government is currently trying to rush its sote proposal through parliamentarianism in a hurry, meaning that experts’ warnings have been ignored, committees have been superimposed and government party representatives are taking forward statements in committees with their voting power.”

“The Marin government’s sote proposal is expensive and creates an extraordinary administrative structure in Finland. The model does not increase efficiency and makes Finns unequal payers. In addition, it is unreasonable for big cities and creates pressure to tighten taxes. Therefore, it should not be accepted in its current form. “

Karelian encourages further research into the enabling of duality.

“Duality means that a person could live and pay taxes in more than one municipality.”

“The cottagers are bringing more and more money to the cottage townships and using services that are being paid for by the taxpayers of that municipality. This is a large number and a significant issue. … In dozens of municipalities, the majority of the cottages are owned by outsiders. ‘

“Teleworking has increased. We want to promote multi-place work. Teleworking is becoming an established practice, not a temporary phenomenon. ”

“With the Sote and provincial reform, there will be changes in taxation and state contribution systems. … When a new set of taxes is rebuilt, it must be ascertained how the tax revenues will be equitably and retroactively between the places of residence and the cottage settlements. ‘