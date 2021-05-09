Other magazines The EU should renew the rules of fiscal policy

In Mustread magazine Professor Jean Pisani-Ferry writes that EU fiscal rules need comprehensive reform.

“Only seven countries had fiscal rules in the 1980s. When the International Monetary Fund last clarified the situation, there were rules in 96 countries. ”

“Nowhere are the rules of fiscal policy as precise and prescriptive as in the EU, which has almost a hundred pages of budgetary rules. … The Member States of the Union cannot ‘inflation’ their debt burdens because they have a common euro. ‘

“In addition, Member States lack mutual trust. As a result, a curve of rules has been forged in such a way that only one person in the European Commission is joking in Brussels about what it means. … The world for which the rules were created no longer exists. ‘

“With Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio approaching 160%, the country cannot be expected to hit the EU’s 60% mark. … The question is not whether hard targets should be set for the Member States, but how they should be set. ‘

“The first step is to accept that not all countries can achieve the same goal. Secondly, it must be recognized that financial discipline must be based on principles and the support of functioning institutions and not on rigid numerical targets. “

People’s News Professor Markus Jäntti criticizes the fact that some economic experts are placed in the political compartment in public.

It is not news that a ‘leftist’ before the words ‘economist’ or ‘economist’ is for many (right-wingers) as if to say ‘a non-swimmer swimming teacher’. How often do we see the saying ‘right-wing economist / lawyer / expert’? ”

“It’s also good to remember that an economist is a person who works in financial matters most often in a bank or interest group and less often in a ministry. The majority of economists are thus paid to pursue the interests of an organization. An economist, on the other hand, is a researcher who usually works in an organization (research institute or university) that is committed to a research ethics code. ”

“Economists – whether they work in a ministry, a bank or a labor market interest group – do expert and honest work. However, they do it because their background organization believes that their work is in the best interests of their organization. ”

“Questioning another person’s professional integrity should have a high threshold. It is sad that in the Finnish public debate that threshold is so low. ”