Other magazines | The election trick does not increase Saariko’s credibility

Evening News comments on Finance Minister Annika Saariko’s (centre) proposal on additional child allowance for December.

“The center has to try at least something, when the parliamentary elections are around the corner and the moment of destiny for the center is approaching.”

“The situation in the center is the same as in the spring of 2019. When support dropped, the party changed its chairman, in the fall of 2020, Katri Kulmuni was replaced by Annika Saariko.”

“The center is trying to prevent the fateful moment, i.e. the drop in support below the 10 percent phantom line, with its child benefit promises. The implementation of the additional child benefit is not even certain, the government partners have not applauded it.”

“The center has always been in a difficult position in the current government. Supporters are of the opinion that the center is in the wrong government composition.”

“Saariko’s credibility is also weakened by the fact that he has tried to speak in favor of a tougher economic policy. The fact is, however, that during Saariko’s and the central government’s tenure, Finland has set a record for indebtedness. … Even the promise of child support is made on top of the debt.”

“The centre’s speeches and actions in the government have been contradictory to such an extent that it is no wonder that support has fallen. Unless we see new miracles.”

Evening newspaper calls the opening of Saariko’s children’s supplement the center’s own May Day hundred.

“The term Vappusatanen was born before the previous parliamentary elections, when the then chairman of the Dems, Antti Rinne, promised to increase small pensions by one hundred euros.”

“The governing parties will only start twisting the budget at the end of August, and it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if the Dems, the Greens and the Left Alliance came up with the idea of ​​demanding their own May Day gifts to be distributed.”

“Hundred million euro election promises like the additional child benefit are unfortunately small money in terms of the state’s indebtedness.”

“Wasting a hundred million is very easy. Saving is thus much more painful.”

Kainuu Sanomat considers Saariko’s presentation worthwhile, regardless of its timing and motivations.

“Child allowances, unlike other life-stage benefits, are not tied to index increases, in which case an increase targeted at them would be a concrete and direct relief for many – and justified.”

“The increase would also apply to so-called well-income families, because every Finn has the right to child allowance, regardless of their standard of living. Good.”