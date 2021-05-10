Other magazines The election confirmed Scotland’s desire for independence

Ilkka-Pohjalainen notes that the Scottish Independence National Party (SNP) rolled out a landslide victory in the weekend ‘s parliamentary elections.

“The Green Party, which is in favor of independence like the SNP, won eight seats, so there is a strong majority in Parliament pushing for secession from Britain.”

“There are difficult negotiations ahead between Edinburgh and London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not famous for his skills in diplomacy, but now they are really needed. He must promise something to the Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, because the election result is such a strong expression of will. ”

“Johnson hardly takes the risk of a referendum, but it’s hard to deny it either. The ban would probably only reinforce the Scottish desire to leave. An economic package could work. ”

“The Scots do not get permission to forge closer ties with the EU, as it would be a step backwards towards the Union, and Brexit was reluctant to support Johnson’s desire to even hint.

“On top of all that, the British government has its hands full of brexit aftercare, and Northern Ireland in particular is in pain again after a long period of peace. Scotland’s desire for independence is already on top of a large pile of dilemmas. ”

Evening News writes that the majority of pro-independence parties in the Scottish Regional Parliament heralds a new referendum on the status of Scotland.

“The bitterness of those seeking independence – and their desire for independence – has probably only intensified because the Brexit process and its economic impact have been much more difficult than the promises of the Brexitites who pushed the EU apart painted.”

“Even now, the persistence of the issue of independence and the intensification of desires reflect the unfortunate consequences of Brexit. And the Scottish election result is by no means the only symptom of setbacks in the EU. In addition to Scotland, the same type of bitterness and pain occurs, especially in Northern Ireland, but to some extent also in Wales, for example. ”

“In principle, the Scottish referendum can be justified on exactly the same grounds that Boris Johnson and other Brexiters received their own EU referendum in 2016.”

“But Johnson interprets it differently. He has already stated that he will block the referendum on Scottish independence as an unjustified and irresponsible and reckless project. “

“Too bad the British Conservatives didn’t have enough sense to thwart David Cameron’s reckless project. It was a Brexit vote. “