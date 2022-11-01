Other magazines | The decline in the birth rate endangers well-being

Trade magazine writes that the latest figures from the Statistics Finland show Finland’s worrying population development.

“34,227 children were born between January and September, which is about 3,500 less than last year. The number of deaths in the same period was 46,111. Finland’s population growth is now completely dependent on immigration.”

“The birth rate is the same as in 2019. The corona pandemic caused a small jump in the birth rate, but it was short-lived. The total fertility rate has dropped to 1.35, which means that Finnish women give birth to 1-2 children on average in their lifetime.”

“It is difficult to influence the birth rate, because it largely depends on the person’s own choices. Financial incentives don’t necessarily bite either.”

“Varma’s CEO Risto Murto recently highlighted one concrete issue that could be addressed: the marginalization of young men. More attention should be paid to the well-being and education of boys than at present, because a cycle of marginalization often starts with the lack of education. Vocational and apprenticeship training must be developed.”

“Another way to improve the dependency ratio is immigration. Finland, which is remote, has cold weather and a foreign language, can influence that primarily with attractive factors: the ease of family reunification, children’s education, a functioning society and minimal bureaucracy.”

Ilkka-Pohjalainen warns that the welfare state is in serious danger due to demographic trends.

“The population pyramid has turned to a position that guarantees that joint expenses will grow faster than joint incomes. It is likely that comprehensive social security will have to be dismantled already this decade. The performance of the Finnish economy is simply not enough.”

“Finland needs a lot of immigrants coming to work, and attracting them should have started a long time ago.”

“The political climate just hasn’t been ready for that, rather the other way around.”

“It is incomprehensible how little political speeches are used about Finland’s skewed population structure. It is an existential problem in terms of Finland’s well-being.”

“The development of the population structure has been visible for a couple of decades. Nothing has really been prepared for that except by raising the lower limit of the retirement age. Attracting foreign labor has been left at the feet of political animosity or stiff bureaucracy.”