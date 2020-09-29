Other magazines The crooked instructions for using face masks need to be clarified

Evening paper criticizes the communication of confusion over coronavirus policies.

“The authorities are now communicating the new recommendations in a way that no one will eventually know who has decided and where and when the decisions will take effect.”

“Such vague communication creates more and more ground in a bad way for coronary fatigue, where at worst some Finns can’t finally figure out how the rules have changed today and which ones apply to their own territory.”

“A good example is the new mask recommendation. First, the Department of Health and Welfare instructed that if the situation worsens, then masks are even recommended for saunas. The next day, some hospital districts already stated that the recommendations would be implemented immediately. At the same time, no one knows how important this issue is in any given situation – and what all the facilities are covered by the recommendations now. ”

“In a protracted crisis, it is extremely important that the decisions required by the situation are as simple as possible to understand, as firmly predictable as possible, and changed only to the extent necessary. .

“Confidence in the authorities is also undermined by the fact that there are still no transparent criteria or impact assessments for the recommendations.”

“At the latest, decision-makers should understand that Korona is not only a health but also a mental challenge for Finns. When a dark winter strikes, it is necessary to believe that everyday life can continue even somehow anticipating, not day by day. ”

Ilta-Sanomat According to him, there is no reason in Finland to go under the same mask compulsion controlled by the authorities as in many European countries.

“At this point, the mask obligation with its fines, in proportion to the scale and danger of the epidemic, would seem excessive.”

“It is worth investing in the voluntary use of masks through visible information campaigns, now the communication has been very loose and confusing. Perhaps distributing masks for free should also be considered in places where safety distances may not be possible. ”

“Masks have also become – unfortunately – an example of how information from the authorities can totally go into the woods. In the spring, the ministry did not recommend the use of masks, as the study found them to be of little use. Now the jacket has turned, but has the idea of ​​their uselessness been remembered by the citizens when it was repeated at the ministry level? ”