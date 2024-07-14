Other magazines | The constitution complicates treatment decisions

In the present day Jan Schugk, chief physician of the employment pension insurance company Varma, writes that the increasingly expensive treatment options have increased healthcare expenses.

“Diseases that were not even recognized before can be treated, and new forms of treatment are being developed for known diseases.”

“Treatments rarely become cheaper than before. Medicine has a built-in ability to develop itself more expensively than any society can afford.”

“There are already treatments that cost hundreds of thousands of euros per patient per year for as long as they live. They have been able to be introduced because the most expensive treatments have targeted rare diseases and these costs have therefore not yet exceeded the carrying capacity of the healthcare system. However, the number of very expensive treatments is increasing, and in addition, new gene treatments are becoming available.”

“The services are primarily offered to those who are able to benefit from them the most. As so often, this is easier said than done.”

“One obstacle to the open prioritization of healthcare is the constitution and its interpretation. According to Article 19 of the Constitution, the public authorities must ensure adequate social and health services for everyone. The section has been interpreted in such a way that under no circumstances can a lack of money be an acceptable reason not to provide known treatment, no matter how much it costs.”

“Because prioritization cannot be done openly within the current rules of the game, it is done secretly, in the form of individual decisions. In turn, it leads to the fact that the solutions are not necessarily appropriate from the point of view of the whole, and they also do not treat people equally.”

“Is open prioritization even theoretically possible in Finland, unless the constitution and its interpretation are changed?”

The World of Technology editor-in-chief Sami Rainisto longs for the gamification of driving, familiar from, among other things, study and fitness applications.

“Cars already collect a huge amount of data about how the car is driven and how the driver behaves. … Engineers would certainly know how to refine this data so that it would give the motorist points for how well he drives in accordance with the rules.”

“After all, new cars beep if the driver drives too fast or over the lane line. These features can also be turned off – and many people do so because they find the warnings annoying.”

“But maybe if the security features weren’t so patronizing, they’d be used more.”