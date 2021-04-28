Other magazines The Coalition’s EU maneuver may retaliate

Evening paper writes that, following the decision of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on a qualified majority requirement, the Coalition Party will rise to the role of decision-maker when the EU stimulus package is brought before the plenary session of Parliament.

“The Coalition Party has criticized the stimulus package for‘ casting bugs ’, but still the party has been seen as pro-EU. On Tuesday, however, the Coalition Party announced that it did not support the content of the stimulus package and therefore intends to abstain in parliament. ”

“On Tuesday, the Coalition’s decision turned its back on its own European party, the EPP, which supports the EU’s stimulus package.”

“The Coalition Party’s lack of EU policy is also indicated by the fact that just when the leadership of the parliamentary group had time to announce the Coalition Group’s decision, party MPs Wille Rydman and Janne Heikkinen announced that they would vote against the stimulus package.”

“The‘ empty ’line of the Coalition Party can be considered a skilful political maneuver, especially in the direction of the city center, if it so wishes. The Center now has to take political responsibility for approving the stimulus package, when the Basic Finns breathe the neck of the party, but at the same time the Coalition itself was branded an invertebrate auxiliary party for the Basic Finns. ”

Lapin Kansa does not consider the Coalition’s decision to be very upright.

“With its decision, the Coalition Party is trying to present itself as a solution and responsibility for a serious crisis at EU level, while at the same time pursuing a blatant opposition policy.”

“With the decision to abstain, the party simultaneously opposes and supports the package. … Driving with two strollers is always risky. If you try to please everyone, you may not like anyone. ”

Central Finn notes that the Coalition Party’s decision was at odds with the party’s long-standing pro-EU stance.

“In the Coalition Party’s liberal European wing, the policy is strange, especially if the stimulus package eventually suddenly collapses in Parliament. There would be a similar ‘damage’ to what Britain once promised in Britain to take EU membership to a referendum. ”

Savon Sanomat According to Finland, Finland would take the stimulus package by rejecting a huge risk.

“As a small member state, Finland has increased its influence in the Union with its willingness to cooperate and ability to build sensible alliances. Finland would destroy this position if it opposed the overwhelming majority of the member states of the Union and led the EU into chaos. ”