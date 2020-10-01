Other magazines Sweden, which is using tax cuts, is recovering better than Finland

Kauppalehti would seek a model for resuscitation during a coronavirus epidemic from a western neighbor.

“In both Finland and Sweden, governments are working to cushion the impact of the corona by borrowing heavily and making stimulus budgets. The governments of the countries resemble each other. ”

“When you compare the governments’ stimulus policy, the Finnish government’s actions appear to be one-sided. In Finland, the government clearly believes that the crisis will be overcome by state action and increased public spending. ”

“The Swedish government also wants to kick-start the economy through people’s own wallets, ie domestic demand. At the beginning of next year, Sweden will reduce the general income tax and reduce the taxation of pensions. ”

“In Sweden, the ceiling for the household deduction will rise to more than 7,000 euros next year. From the beginning of this year, the Finnish government weakened the household reduction by EUR 150 to EUR 2,250. Increasing the reduction would have been an easy, fast and effective way to encourage money recycling and support the service industries in Finland as well. ”

“Sweden also distributes tax carrots for youth employment and investment. … The Swedish government has made significant tax decisions in the past. It abolished the so-called high-income solidarity tax. “

“There are parties on the Swedish people’s front that are pushing for tax cuts and getting them involved in government policy. There do not seem to be any such parties in Finland pursuing government policy. The tax stimulus is completely missing from the budget. ”

“The state has a significant role to play in revitalization, but action should be balanced. … Only by increasing the slow growth and ever higher taxes ahead. ”

Central Finn is concerned about the already fragile peace in the South Caucasus.

“With Azerbaijan and Armenia drifting into a new ceasefire and fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, the idea of ​​a political game by foreign powers cannot be avoided.”

“Azerbaijan seems to be that aggressive party. It is a friend of Turkey, a nation united by linguistic kinship and religion. Armenia, on the other hand, is an ally of Russia and a new military training partner. Russia is arming both sides of the conflict. “

“Russia and Turkey are already at odds with their interests on the shores of the Mediterranean in Libya, Syria and Cyprus. The outbreak of the frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict right now is linked to the region’s energy resources and oil and gas pipeline policies. “

“Russia and Turkey are led by unpredictable and power-hungry men who have been able to reach surprising compromises before. That is what makes the conflict dangerous. ”