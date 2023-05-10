Other magazines | Some’s role is growing in politics

Evening News writes that the sot-bashing seen during the government negotiations eats away at trust.

“It all started with a Facebook post in the morning. Basic Finns’ government negotiator, the party’s vice-chairman Mauri Peltokangas harshly slammed the ‘marginal party that is participating in government negotiations and leaning towards the green left’. No names were mentioned in the subliminal writing, but the target of the message was clear: Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson. Henriksson insisted that ‘this type of writing must be stopped’.”

“The chairman of the association, Petteri Orpo, discussed the rules of the game with those participating in the negotiations. There was a reason.”

“Government cooperation is based on trust and respecting the opinions of others. The opening of Peltokanka on Facebook tells about something else entirely. Orpo may have a serious problem on his hands if trust does not begin to be found: the big negotiations to adjust the public finances are just beginning at Säätytalo.”

“Many politicians fishing for votes, support and, above all, media attention have taken to social media with a bang – sometimes with unfortunate consequences. Still, social media’s role in politics will grow. Peltokanka’s post also says that the politician imagines that he can ride with two strollers. On Some, supporters are kept satisfied with raucous texts and then a more substantive role is taken where decisions are made.”

“From Petteri Orpo’s comments, you can also sense surrender in front of social media. According to Orpo, social media is difficult to control, and social media is a part of making modern politics….”

“Hopefully, however, government negotiations will not take place on social media – at least not yet.”

Karelian according to the majority are in favor of winter traffic speeds.

“Three out of four Finns support the current winter speed limits. About one in six would give them up completely, according to Uutissuomalainen’s survey (Karjalainen, 6.5.).”

“Switching the gears annoys some motorists, like turning the clocks to summer and winter time. On the other hand, the USU gallup says that we have gotten used to speeds that change with the season, when such a large number of people still support the current restrictions.”

“The issue is topical. The Norwegian Railway Agency is currently investigating possible permanent changes to the general speed limits.”

“A general drop in speed limits is under strong consideration for environmental reasons. – – The traffic noise nuisance would also be reduced.”

“Driving at lower speeds improves traffic safety and reduces the risk of accidents.”