Other magazines Slipping from the care guarantee becomes expensive

Evening News points out that the current health care guarantee according to the Finns should get urgent care within six years of the need for treatment has been found.

“However, the care guarantee and its good goals are all too often not met, as thousands of citizens across the country suffer from illegally long-term care queues.”

“Ilta-Sanomat’s nationwide survey (19 October) of the treatment queues in all Finnish hospital districts is a harsh story. None of the country’s 21 hospital districts were able to demonstrate that they were fulfilling the promise of a care guarantee dictated by the Health Care Act. ”

“Those who have been waiting in line for more than six months account for an average of ten per cent of all those waiting to be treated. Of course, the situation can also be viewed from a comforting angle: across the country, an average of nine out of ten queuers have access to treatment within the queuing period promised by the care guarantee. But still, each year more than half a queuing means that the law guarantees better health care than the people are not. “

“Slipping from the care guarantee is not only illegal but also a serious threat to public health.”

“When waiting in line for access to treatment on a monthly basis, a minor inconvenience can turn into a serious health threat, and a case that is delayed for too long without urgency can become urgent.”

“The prolongation of queuing periods – and the breach of the care guarantee – imposes a significant and, in addition, a completely unnecessary burden on the national and public finances. As the problems of queuing worsen, the need for care also threatens to become more severe and expensive than would have been necessary before. ”

Kainuun Sanomat writes that the coronavirus crisis has already increased oral health care debt in Finland by about 1.3 million visits.

“The queues have now been dismantled, among other things, with additional work, purchase services and service vouchers. There is a big deal ahead in Finland, and it may take a couple of years to dismantle the queues. The situation has been described as the worst crisis in oral health care in decades, at its worst increasing health inequalities in the population. ”

“Delayed treatments often also mean more complex treatments. When oral diseases worsen due to long waiting times, it means bigger and more expensive procedures. ”

“Good oral health is of great importance to a person’s overall health, and maintaining it is important. Access to dental care without long delays is especially important for people at risk. ”