Other magazines | Should the state support electric cars?

The People of Lapland writes that Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government’s effort to prevent a significant increase in the price of gasoline with political decisions may become expensive for taxpayers.

“This is what the Finnish climate panel predicts, according to the published report, from the point of view of total costs, stricter emission targets would be more affordable for Finland than paying for not achieving them with emission units. The latter is probably ahead of us, because with these prospects, Finland will not reach the emission targets recorded in the EU’s climate agreements.”

“According to the climate panel, the most significant challenges in reducing road traffic emissions are related to changes in the so-called distribution obligation. The obligation means that a certain proportion of the fuels sold by fuel distributors must be renewable fuels.”

“If, and with these prospects, Finland does not reach the emission targets of the burden-sharing sector, the state will have to buy emission units from EU countries that have reached their targets. The exact price is not yet known, but estimates range from well over a hundred million to almost 1.3 billion euros.”

“According to the climate panel, Finland can still reach its emission targets. – – The condition is that the government quickly returns to the original distribution obligations and at the same time starts accelerating the electrification of road transport, for example by supporting the construction of public charging infrastructure on main roads and the purchase of electric trucks and cars. Support is needed, because the pace of electrification of the car fleet has slowed down this election season.”

“If the government continues with its chosen ‘Impivaara’ climate line, it will at the same time assume political responsibility for a possible future climate bill.”

Central Finland reminds that electric cars are clearly more expensive than gasoline-powered cars.

“Each Finn is personally responsible for reducing traffic emissions. Climate emissions are not decided by the state, but by the consumer when buying a new car or choosing their mode of transportation.”

“Environmental actions are the decisions of individuals and the actions of individuals. You shouldn’t always wait for politicians and the state to solve things. And it shouldn’t be demanded that the state should equalize prices and support, for example, the purchase of electric cars.”

“The prices of electric cars will hopefully drop to the level of gasoline cars in the second half of the decade. Then the environmental act is no longer a financial burden for the buyer, but should be a natural choice for everyone.”