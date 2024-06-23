Other magazines | Sexual liberation became an obligation

In Image journalist Riikka Suominen writes that sexual liberation has lasted half a century.

“If in the past years everything that was stigmatizing was even a little bit fetishistic, then for a long time, sexlessness has been abnormal. If you type ‘sexless relationship’ into the search engine, it turns out that you have a Massive Problem.”

“Before, pleasure was faced with internal obstacles. Enjoying now is an obligation imposed by late capitalism. An inner voice whips towards it.”

“However, something makes the goal contradictory. Although the atmosphere is much more permissive than before, there is less sex.”

“In the past, sexuality was controlled by religion, today it is medicine. Reluctance is a diagnosable problem that has several disease classifications in the category of non-organic sexual dysfunctions.”

“The capitalist development ethos lurks on the edge of the bed. Nothing is enough for that. As a sexual being, you have to develop throughout your life. And not only develop, but also explain the development out loud.”

“We are freed to have regular sex. – – At the same time, the partner holds hands and teaches what he enjoys. – – Draws nested circles on paper, marking things that you enjoy, that you want to try and that are too difficult for you. What happens to sex when it starts to resemble reversing a trailer?”

“It seems that modern people have a crying need for liberation. But what exactly do you free yourself from when you free yourself to be a woman? And should we do something about it if we are constantly so subjugated that we have to free ourselves all the time?”

A microbit editor-in-chief Harri Junttila has been confused by the fact that nowadays people can already go on dates with artificial intelligence.

“How is anyone willing to pay even hundreds of euros a year to be able to chat with a sexy artificial intelligence character? Or even because the creation of the algorithm whispers exactly the right words into the ear (headphones)?”

“After thinking more carefully, I realized that my question is completely stupid. Adult entertainment has always been at the forefront of distribution technology development.”

“From a technical point of view, the future of adult entertainment is inevitably a success. But from a human perspective, the situation is anything but simple.”

“The use of artificial intelligence in harmful ways is becoming more common all the time. It inevitably results in an increase in real-life human suffering. Those who date artificial intelligence should remember that in all interactions… you have to be responsible.”