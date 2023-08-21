Other magazines | Sdp is looking for itself after Sanna Marini’s season

Channel executive producer Tuomo Lappalainen examines the political legacy of Sanna Marin’s (sd) prime ministership and presidency.

“During the corona crisis and the war in Ukraine, the young prime minister turned into a determined leader whose directness and communication skills attracted unprecedented attention in the world. As party leader, Marin expanded Sdp’s severely graying supporter base and made even young people interested in Democrats.”

“But he also increased the polarization of politics by moving the Sdp further and further to the left and thereby narrowing down the government options.”

“The discussion in the SDP after the parliamentary elections shows that the party has realized the short-sightedness of the chosen line. In the end, Marin’s all-or-nothing tactic led to an empty lottery ticket.”

“In politics, the current has long taken from the center towards both sides. Now, however, it seems that at least in Sdp, the tide is turning.”

Democrat editor-in-chief Petri Korhonen estimates that during the summer the Sdp was to some extent out of the center of politics.

“If Sdp wants to be a credible leader of the opposition front, the party must stop its tactical silence. It doesn’t mean social media chatter or rants, but offering new, concrete alternatives to the government’s activities.”

“The party also has to decide what it wants: four years of opposition heaven or possibly entering the government in the middle of the election period, if the opportunity arises. – – Sticking to one’s own values ​​is possible in other ways than through theatrical arguments. Searching for compromises, even with the government, is not selling your idea.”

The Future of the Countryside Farmer Simo Eemil Ralli, who is also known as the guitarist of the band Elokerjuu in Kantriliikte, is happy that the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry is now Sari Essayah of the Christian Democrats.

“Now, for once, the minister’s world of values ​​and agriculture and forestry are side by side.”

“Farmers and forest owners have always been hard to believe. Every year we sow with great faith, so that in the fall we get a harvest and prices and profitability improve.”

“No one has ever seen that miracle. The stories tell about the old times, when a miracle was present, and it is expected to come again.”

“A person with a ten in religion and a four in mathematics has always succeeded in farming.”