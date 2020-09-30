Other magazines Sanna Marin and the employers are sitting on the same ice board, and now we should look for solutions and not argue

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat considers it worrying, in the light of the gloomy economic outlook, that the war of words between Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD) and the business community flared up again over the weekend.

“It happened at a time when the parties would rather seek one-inch confidence and a way out of the crisis than incite their confrontation.”

“Surely the Prime Minister is disappointed that production facilities are being closed across the country, even though the government has recently supported companies with huge sums. Of course, he would expect something other than mass layoffs to thank you. However, it is equally understandable that the Prime Minister’s reproaches once again sounded unjust in the ears of responsible business leaders. ”

“There is no reason to doubt that Marin, as a school-going decision-maker, would not understand how companies operate and what their role is as a funder of the services of our welfare society. It has been speculated that he has directed his reprimanded words primarily to his own supporters and not to the companies themselves. ”

“Still, it is worrying how the Prime Minister’s speeches time and time again only widen the gap that has emerged during this parliamentary term between the government and the business community. And yet they both sit on the same ice floe that will melt shortly below them, unless they can quickly find together enough effective ways to prevent a catastrophe. ”

Savon Sanomat In addition to Marin’s speeches, he highlighted the proposal by Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Minister of Justice, for a temporary trial of local agreements.

“The fairness came true in the sense that Marin aroused irritation in the employers ‘camp, while representatives of employees’ organizations criticized Henriksson’s views.”

“The political debate, in which the Left and the bourgeois minister represent their own ideological positions and the social partners their own, follows a familiar script. Conflicts over employment measures are commonplace in politics. The swaying of the word store should not be offended or sacrificed, as long as the speech actually remains. ”

“The downside to the weekend’s discussions was that they did not seem to promote consensus in the labor market but to go beyond the national unity that would be needed right now.”

“Finnish working life is in an unprecedentedly serious place as the corona crisis continues. There is an order for mutual acceptance, not just for self-interest. ”